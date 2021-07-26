Families of seven killed workers get Tk 5 lakh each

S Alam Group has provided a total of Tk 35 lakh to the families of victims killed in police firing at a coal-based power plant of its sister concern in Banshkhali upazila of Chattogram on April 17.

The business conglomerate has given Tk 5 lakh each to the families of the seven victims in compliance with a directive

issued by an HC bench on May 4.

S Alam Group informed it through an affidavit recently to the HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Mohammad Arshadur Rouf, a lawyer of the company, confirmed on Sunday.

The company also provided Tk 50,000 to each of the 16 injured for treatment and Tk 2.5 lakh to a severely injured victim for better treatment, said the lawyer.

But, the Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police of Chattogram have yet to submit their report on the firing incident before the HC bench as the inquiry is going on.

On May 4, the HC had directed S Alam Group to pay Tk 5 lakh as the initial compensation to the family of each victim killed in the police firing at its coal-based power plant in Chattogram.

The HC asked the Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police of Chattogram to submit their inquiry reports over the incident in 45 days.

The court also asked the S Alam Group to submit a report to the HC on what measures it has taken to compensate the families of the deceased and those who were injured and also for their treatments in 45 days.

The virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Sardar Md Rashid Jahangir issued the directives after hearing two separate public interest litigation writ petitions filed by six human rights organizations.

The court also issued a rule, asking the authorities to explain why a direction should not be given to form a judicial inquiry committee to probe the incident.

The six rights organisations are Ain O Salish Kendra, Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association, Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust, Nijera Kori, Safety and Rights Society, and Association for Land Reform and Development.

Violence broke out between police and protesting workers at the 132-MW SS Power Plant I, under construction by S Alam Group in Banshkhali, on April 17.

The clash with police left seven workers of the coal-fired power plant killed and at least 21 others injured.



















