10m people to be vaccinated against C-19 every month



An elderly man suffering from serious Covid-19 symptoms is brought from Munshiganj for treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The Health Minister came up with the remark while visiting a field hospital under construction at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Convention Centre on Sunday.

"We have the capacity to store 80 million doses of vaccine. We are working on a plan to vaccinate 10 million people every month in future. We have confirmed how many vaccines we will get from which country in future. In all, we will have about 21 crore vaccines. We have planned for the distribution and storage of vaccines," Zahid Maleque said.

"The way the number of patients is increasing, there may be a crisis of hospital beds. Already 80 percent of the beds have been filled. The activities of this field hospital will start within the next seven days. Hopefully we will be able to admit patients from next Saturday," he added.

The Health Minister urged the people to abide by the lockdown announced by the government, and said, "We do not want the number of patients to increase. In order to reduce the infection, the lockdown must be complied with. If the infection continues to rise, it will

have an adverse effect on the country's economy like other countries in the world, which we do not want. Therefore, there is no alternative to follow the hygiene rules."

He further said that the incidence of dengue is increasing at present.

Treatment of corona and non-corona patients is needed and special efforts are needed to check the spread dengue fever.

The health minister said several separate hospitals are being set up to treat dengue patients. He said a few hospitals, including Sir Salimullah Medical College and Mitford Hospital, Lalkuthi Hospital in Mirpur, Government Railway Hospital and Ahsanullah Hospital in Tongi, will treat dengue patients.

The Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr ABM Khurshid Alam, Prof Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed, and Vice Chancellor of BSMMU were also present at the meeting.









