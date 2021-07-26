Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 July, 2021, 3:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

Published : Monday, 26 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164
Staff Correspondent

An official order issued by the Ministry of Education's Secondary and Higher Education Division on Saturday has suspended assignment activities of SSC and HSC students of the academic year 2022.
The National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) earlier set the assignment activities, which had been in progress since June 14th.
Meanwhile, Education
Minister Dipu Moni announced a possible schedule for this year's SSC, HSC and equivalent examination on 15 July. According to that, the SSC examinations will be held by the second week of November and Higher Secondary Examination by the first week of December on a limited syllabus if the Covid-19 situation improves.
The examinations will be taken only through selective examination on three group-based subjects in compliance with hygiene rules.
The minister said that 24 assignments would be given to SSC candidates in 12 weeks from this month. And 30 assignments would be given for HSC candidates. SSC and HSC examinations will be taken after covering the short syllabus, while compulsory subjects will be assessed through subject mapping.
As a result, the assignment activities for the SSC candidates of the current year are still in force. The candidates have already been provided with their first week of assignment work before Eid-ul-Adha.
The results, however, will be published through subject mapping of previous exams if the situation does not improve enough to hold the examinations.
Last year, the government promoted PSC, JSC, HSC, and equivalent students without taking any exams.
The results of the JSC and SSC were used to evaluate HSC pupils. All students from primary through secondary school were immediately promoted.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Some RMG owners planning to defy govt order
Support to climate  vulnerable countries urgent: Minister
Covid-19 forces people to commit suicide, switch job
Eldest daughter give statement as witness
Cops tightening noose around 50 teen gangs in city
Separate hospitals for dengue patients as cases rise
Hardcore AL leaders irked by ‘spring cuckoos’
Families of seven killed workers get Tk 5 lakh each


Latest News
One held with huge foreign currencies at Shahjalal
Extreme weather renews focus on climate change
Barishal Div logs 18 Covid deaths in 24 hrs
46 more Covid deaths reported in Khulna
Photo journo Lutfor Rahman passes away
Kumar stars as India thrash Sri Lanka in 1st T20
HC stays Sylhet-3 by-election
Rajshahi hospital counts 17 more fatalities at COVID unit
Russian swimmer Malyutin qualifies for final of men's 200m freestyle
Landslide kills nine in northern Indian state
Most Read News
Implement Labour Act to stop bonfire
Strengthening factory monitoring
Snaps from capital under lockdown
India sends 200 MT liquid oxygen
Errant ferry master held  
C-19 cases jump to 32.55pc
Sri Lanka script first ODI win over India in four years  
ADB approves $940m for BD Covid-19 vaccines
Tigers desperate to lift trophy winning final today
Ruman-Diya eliminated from recurve mixed event
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft