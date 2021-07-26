Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

An official order issued by the Ministry of Education's Secondary and Higher Education Division on Saturday has suspended assignment activities of SSC and HSC students of the academic year 2022.

The National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) earlier set the assignment activities, which had been in progress since June 14th.

Meanwhile, Education

Minister Dipu Moni announced a possible schedule for this year's SSC, HSC and equivalent examination on 15 July. According to that, the SSC examinations will be held by the second week of November and Higher Secondary Examination by the first week of December on a limited syllabus if the Covid-19 situation improves.

The examinations will be taken only through selective examination on three group-based subjects in compliance with hygiene rules.

The minister said that 24 assignments would be given to SSC candidates in 12 weeks from this month. And 30 assignments would be given for HSC candidates. SSC and HSC examinations will be taken after covering the short syllabus, while compulsory subjects will be assessed through subject mapping.

As a result, the assignment activities for the SSC candidates of the current year are still in force. The candidates have already been provided with their first week of assignment work before Eid-ul-Adha.

The results, however, will be published through subject mapping of previous exams if the situation does not improve enough to hold the examinations.

Last year, the government promoted PSC, JSC, HSC, and equivalent students without taking any exams.

The results of the JSC and SSC were used to evaluate HSC pupils. All students from primary through secondary school were immediately promoted.













