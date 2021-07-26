Tigers clinch T20i title too



Player of the match and series Soumya Sarkar of Bangladesh playing a shot during the third and final T20i match of three-match series against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo in Harare on Sunday. PHOTO: ZC

Earlier in the morning, winning the toss at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo in Harare, Zimbabwe preferred to bat first and had posted a mammoth 193-run total for five wickets thanks to top-order slaughter works. Opening pair stood 63-run partnership with over 10 run rates before Tadiwanshe

Marumani's departure scoring 27 off 20. Another opener Wessley Madhevre continued where he left in the previous match and picked up his 2 consecutive fifty. He got out but after piling up 54 runs from 36 balls. He ornamented his 150 strike rated innings by six boundaries.

The man on song Regis Chakabva was even harsh in terms of scoring, who swing his bat one the way to two shorts of a fifty from 22 deliveries only, who hit six maximum but no four.

Although skipper Sikandar Raza went for a duck, Dion Myers and Ryan Burl did their job in death overs to build the skyscraper for home team. Myers amassed 23 off 21 while Burl remained unbeaten with 31 off 15 hitting three boundaries and couple of over boundaries.

Mahmudullah can be critical for not choosing Soumya Sarkar for the ultimate over, who picked up two wickets allowing 19 runs from three overs. Shakib, Mohammad Saifuddin and Shoriful Islam however, shared the rest three wickets among themselves.

Chasing an enormous target, Bangladesh lost their opener Naim Sheikh within powerplay overs, who faced seven balls to manage three runs. Shakib came to bat

at three and got down scoring 25 runs from 13 balls with one four and twin over the rope shots.

Skipper Mahmudullah and Soumya Sarkar then did the repair works for Tigers.

They accumulated valuable 63 runs in the 3rd wicket's partnership. Soumya picked up his 2nd half century in the series from 40 facings, which is the 5th T20i fifty for the southpaw. He hammered home bowlers to stockpile 69 runs, which is his career best T20i innings. Soumya faced 49 balls hitting nine boundaries backed by one over boundary.

Later the departure of Afif Hossain after fireworks on the way to the quick 14 off five balls with two sixes, brought Shamim Patwari in the crease, who was unbeaten with 31 runs off 15 balls with six boundaries while Mahmudullah scored 34 runs off 28 balls with two fours and a six. Nurul Hasan Sohan remained not out with a single from solitary face off as Bangladesh reached their target of 194 runs losing five wickets with four balls to go.

This is the 2nd highest chase for Tigers in the format after 214 against Sri Lanka in 2018.

Before T20i series, Tigers won one-off Test followed by whitewashed hosts in the three-match ODI series.

Soumya Sarkar named both the Man of the Match and the Man of the Series for his all-round performances, who scored 126 accumulated runs with the bat and picked up three wickets.



