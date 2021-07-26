228 die, 11,291 infected with C-19 in 24hrs

The country witnessed 228 more deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday. The death toll stands at 19,274. Some 11,291 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,164,635.

Besides, 10,584 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with an 85.77 per cent of recovery rate, taking the total number of recovery to 988,339, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 30.04 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stand at 15.62 per cent and the death rate remains at 1.65 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 639 labs across the country tested 37,587

samples.

On Sunday, Dhaka division continues to record the highest number of Covid-19 deaths, with 69 casualties reported in the preceding 24 hours. Besides, 50 people died in Khulna, 40 in Chattogram, 21 in Rajshahi, 16 in Rangpur, 15 in Mymensingh, 11 in Sylhet, and six died in Barishal divisions.

However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Meanwhile, the fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 4.17 million lives and infected over 194.5 million people across the world till Sunday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

More than 176.6 million people have recovered from the disease, which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.

However, the coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.









