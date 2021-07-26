Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 July, 2021, 3:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

228 die, 11,291 infected with C-19 in 24hrs

Published : Monday, 26 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 199
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed 228 more deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday. The death toll stands at 19,274. Some 11,291 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,164,635.  
Besides, 10,584 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with an 85.77 per cent of recovery rate, taking the total number of recovery to 988,339, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The country logged positivity rate of 30.04 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stand at 15.62 per cent and the death rate remains at 1.65 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 639 labs across the country tested 37,587
samples.
On Sunday, Dhaka division continues to record the highest number of Covid-19 deaths, with 69 casualties reported in the preceding 24 hours. Besides, 50 people died in Khulna, 40 in Chattogram, 21 in Rajshahi, 16 in Rangpur, 15 in Mymensingh, 11 in Sylhet, and six died in Barishal divisions.
However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.  
Meanwhile, the fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 4.17 million lives and infected over 194.5 million people across the world till Sunday afternoon, according to Worldometer.
More than 176.6 million people have recovered from the disease, which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.
However, the coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Some RMG owners planning to defy govt order
Support to climate  vulnerable countries urgent: Minister
Covid-19 forces people to commit suicide, switch job
Eldest daughter give statement as witness
Cops tightening noose around 50 teen gangs in city
Separate hospitals for dengue patients as cases rise
Hardcore AL leaders irked by ‘spring cuckoos’
Families of seven killed workers get Tk 5 lakh each


Latest News
One held with huge foreign currencies at Shahjalal
Extreme weather renews focus on climate change
Barishal Div logs 18 Covid deaths in 24 hrs
46 more Covid deaths reported in Khulna
Photo journo Lutfor Rahman passes away
Kumar stars as India thrash Sri Lanka in 1st T20
HC stays Sylhet-3 by-election
Rajshahi hospital counts 17 more fatalities at COVID unit
Russian swimmer Malyutin qualifies for final of men's 200m freestyle
Landslide kills nine in northern Indian state
Most Read News
Implement Labour Act to stop bonfire
Strengthening factory monitoring
Snaps from capital under lockdown
India sends 200 MT liquid oxygen
Errant ferry master held  
C-19 cases jump to 32.55pc
Sri Lanka script first ODI win over India in four years  
ADB approves $940m for BD Covid-19 vaccines
Tigers desperate to lift trophy winning final today
Ruman-Diya eliminated from recurve mixed event
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft