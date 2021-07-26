Video
Govt employees to submit wealth statements every 5yrs

Published : Monday, 26 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 241
Staff Correspondent

The government has finally decided to receive wealth statements of all government employees every five years following the provisions of the Bangladesh Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1979 after around 42 years of formulation of the rules.
Despite having such a provision in the rules formulated in 1979, it was ignored earlier. Though the public representatives need to submit wealth statements regularly before and after the polls, the civil servants were enjoying the waiver to submit statement despite having allegations
of corruptions and irregularities against them.
Following the decision of receiving wealth statements of the bureaucrats, the civil servants will have to submit their statements regularly from now onwards every five years.
Giving such instruction, the Public Administration Ministry has recently sent a letter to all authorities concerned to ensure receiving wealth statements of their officials and staff.
When contacted, Public Administration Ministry Additional Secretary of Discipline and Investigation wing AFM Hayatullah confirmed the matter saying that the provision of the 1979 rules was ignored earlier as most authorities were not practicing.
"The authorities have been asked to receive wealth statements of the officials and staff every five years. After receiving the statements, they will prepare a database of their movable and immovable properties and wealth," he added.
The letter, signed by the PA Ministry's Deputy Secretary Nafisa Arefin, said that each of the officials and employees will have to submit the statement to their recruiting authorities. They will have to take prior permission of the authorities before selling or buying any assets in future.
