Monday, 26 July, 2021, 3:25 PM
Home Miscellaneous

Chiefs of three services exchange Eid greetings with the President

Published : Monday, 26 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Chiefs of the three services called on President Abdul Hamid separately at Bangabhaban on Sunday evening and exchanged Eid greetings with him.
Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Acting Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral M Abu Ashraf and Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Sheikh Abdul Hannan also briefed the President about the steps the forces have taken to tackle coronavirus pandemic.
The President also conveyed Eid greetings to the members of the Armed Forces and their family members.
He asked every member of the armed forces to do the best to help combat the devastating pandemic that has turned serious in Bangladesh too.     -UNB



