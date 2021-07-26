Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 July, 2021, 3:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

China reiterates support for Pakistan on Kashmir issue

Published : Monday, 26 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

Beijing, July 25: China on Sunday reiterated its support to Pakistan on its dispute over Kashmir with India, saying it opposes any unilateral action which could complicate the situation in the Indian union territory at the centre of the conflict between New Delhi and Islamabad.
The situation in Kashmir was among several issues, likely topped by the death of nine Chinese personnel in a bomb blast in Dasu in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region of Pakistan earlier this month, discussed at a meeting between Chinese state councillor and foreign minister Wang Yi and Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held in Chengdu in southwest China on Saturday.
"The Pakistani side briefed the Chinese side on the deteriorating situation in Jammu & Kashmir, including its concerns, position and current urgent issues," a China-Pakistan joint statement issued after the meeting said.
The joint statement was first posted on the Pakistan foreign ministry website.
"The Chinese side reiterated that the Kashmir issue is a dispute left over from history between India and Pakistan, which is an objective fact, and that the dispute should be resolved peacefully and properly through the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements. China opposes any unilateral actions that complicate the situation," the statement said.
China and Pakistan had voiced their strong opposition after the state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in August, 2019.
"Both sides underscored that a peaceful, stable, cooperative and prosperous South Asia was in the common interest of all countries. Both sides agreed on the need to settle disputes and issues in the region through dialogue on the basis of equality and mutual respect," the statement said.
China also reiterated its "firm support to Pakistan in safeguarding its territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence".
India had earlier rejected the reference to Kashmir by China and Pakistan, saying: "The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India and we expect the parties concerned not to interfere in matters that are internal affairs of India."    -ANI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chiefs of three services exchange Eid greetings with the President
China reiterates support for Pakistan on Kashmir issue
Eid-ul-Azha celebrated amid eased lockdown
The Environment Minister off to London for COP-26  meet
Planning Minister’s cellphone recovered
SC stays HC verdict of 2 death awardees’ acquittal
Sadharan Bima Manager Kashem remanded
Muktijoddha Sangsad polls after 7 years: Commission formed


Latest News
One held with huge foreign currencies at Shahjalal
Extreme weather renews focus on climate change
Barishal Div logs 18 Covid deaths in 24 hrs
46 more Covid deaths reported in Khulna
Photo journo Lutfor Rahman passes away
Kumar stars as India thrash Sri Lanka in 1st T20
HC stays Sylhet-3 by-election
Rajshahi hospital counts 17 more fatalities at COVID unit
Russian swimmer Malyutin qualifies for final of men's 200m freestyle
Landslide kills nine in northern Indian state
Most Read News
Implement Labour Act to stop bonfire
Strengthening factory monitoring
Snaps from capital under lockdown
India sends 200 MT liquid oxygen
Errant ferry master held  
C-19 cases jump to 32.55pc
Sri Lanka script first ODI win over India in four years  
ADB approves $940m for BD Covid-19 vaccines
Tigers desperate to lift trophy winning final today
Ruman-Diya eliminated from recurve mixed event
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft