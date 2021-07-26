87 project staffers demand job regularisation

A total of 87 employees of Bittohin Mohila Unnayon Karmasuchi Prokolpo, meant for food security for underprivileged women, under the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs (MoWCA), have been suffering to get their due benefits due to unnecessary dilemma of the authority to regularize their jobs.

The project, which was implemented between the years of 2001 to 2008, was ended in 2010 and its 87 employees were absorbed later with the Department of Women Affairs in 2010 along with some 499 employees of 12 other projects.

Following the recommendation of the then State Minister for Women and Children Affairs (presently Speaker in the Parliament) Dr Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury and approval from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, all 586 employees of 13 projects out of 622 approved posts were absorbed with the department. According to the employees, after a nine years of battle and waiting, the Director General of the Department of Women Affairs had regularized 499 employees of 12 other projects in the service on September 26, 2019 depriving the 87 showing various reasons.

Though the employees have provided all necessary documents for regularization, the authority has not yet taken any measures in last 21 months. Instead, indecision of the authority is lingering their expectancy.

They have demanded immediate interference of the Prime Minister and higher authorities to get the announcement of regularizing their services.

When contacted, Women and Children Affairs Secretary Sayedul Islam on Monday told this correspondent that he is unaware about the issue as he joined the ministry recently.