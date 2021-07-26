Video
Monday, 26 July, 2021
Home Back Page

Sylhet-3 By-Polls

Legal notice seeks election postponed

Published : Monday, 26 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 152
Staff Correspondent

A legal notice has been sent to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), seeking postponement of the by-polls in Sylhet-3 constituency scheduled for July 28 considering the surge of Covid-19 infection in the country.
Supreme Court Lawyer Mohammed Shishir Manir sent the legal notice through email on Sunday on behalf of five Supreme Court lawyers requesting postponement of the by-election immediately.  Appropriate legal action will be taken if the Election Commission (EC) does not take the necessary steps to comply with the requirements mentioned in the legal notice within stipulated time, the notice said.
The five lawyers are Advocate Md Muzahedul Islam, Advocate Al-Reza Md Amir, Advocate Md Jobaidur Rahman, Advocate Md Zahirul Islam and Advocate Mustafizur Rahman.  Sylhet-3 constituency was declared as vacant on March 15 after ruling Awami League lawmaker Mahmud Us Samad Chowdhury died of Covid-19 on March 11.


