Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 July, 2021, 3:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Two buses, 2 cars gutted by fire at city garage

Published : Monday, 26 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144
Staff Correspondent

Firefighters try to douse the fire that damaged a few vehicles including two buses at a car repair garage near Mudhumita Cinema Hall at Motijheel in the capital on Sunday. photo : Observer

Firefighters try to douse the fire that damaged a few vehicles including two buses at a car repair garage near Mudhumita Cinema Hall at Motijheel in the capital on Sunday. photo : Observer

Two AC buses of a private transport company were burnt in fire at a car repair garage in Motijheel commercial area of the capital on Sunday
Eyewitnesses said the fire broke out at the garage at about 11:05am on Sunday. Two buses of 'Silk line Paribahan' were parked there.
Six units of firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the fire after around one hour of hectic efforts, said Ershad Hossain, an official of the control room of Fire Service and Civil Defence.
Two buses of Silk Line Travels services and two cars were completely gutted in the fire. Some motor parts and a huge portion of the garage were damaged, he said. However, no casualty was reported.
The origin of the fire could not be known yet but the fire service is primarily suspecting that it originated from an electric short circuit.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
87 project staffers demand job regularisation
Putin warns of ‘lethal’ strikes against enemy targets
Legal notice seeks election postponed
Two buses, 2 cars gutted by fire at city garage
National Mourning Day programmes finalised
City streets see more vehicles, people on 3rd day of lockdown
BD keeps investment door open despite pandemic: BEZA Chief
Two students of DU charity provide food to 12 Old Homes


Latest News
One held with huge foreign currencies at Shahjalal
Extreme weather renews focus on climate change
Barishal Div logs 18 Covid deaths in 24 hrs
46 more Covid deaths reported in Khulna
Photo journo Lutfor Rahman passes away
Kumar stars as India thrash Sri Lanka in 1st T20
HC stays Sylhet-3 by-election
Rajshahi hospital counts 17 more fatalities at COVID unit
Russian swimmer Malyutin qualifies for final of men's 200m freestyle
Landslide kills nine in northern Indian state
Most Read News
Implement Labour Act to stop bonfire
Strengthening factory monitoring
Snaps from capital under lockdown
India sends 200 MT liquid oxygen
Errant ferry master held  
C-19 cases jump to 32.55pc
Sri Lanka script first ODI win over India in four years  
ADB approves $940m for BD Covid-19 vaccines
Tigers desperate to lift trophy winning final today
Ruman-Diya eliminated from recurve mixed event
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft