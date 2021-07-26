Two buses, 2 cars gutted by fire at city garage



Firefighters try to douse the fire that damaged a few vehicles including two buses at a car repair garage near Mudhumita Cinema Hall at Motijheel in the capital on Sunday. photo : Observer

Eyewitnesses said the fire broke out at the garage at about 11:05am on Sunday. Two buses of 'Silk line Paribahan' were parked there.

Six units of firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the fire after around one hour of hectic efforts, said Ershad Hossain, an official of the control room of Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Two buses of Silk Line Travels services and two cars were completely gutted in the fire. Some motor parts and a huge portion of the garage were damaged, he said. However, no casualty was reported.

The origin of the fire could not be known yet but the fire service is primarily suspecting that it originated from an electric short circuit.















