National Mourning Day programmes finalised

The government has finalised program on the 46th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The program to observe National Mourning Day 2021 following social distance and hygiene rules was fixed at an inter-ministerial meeting chaired by Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam recently.

According to the decision of the meeting, the programs have been taken on August 15 (Sunday) in government, semi-government, autonomous institutions, educational institutions, private buildings and Bangladesh missions abroad with national flag half-mast.

Programs of wreath-laying, awarding of honor guard and offering munajat at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi Road No. 32 at 6.30 am; offering prayers at the graves of Bangabandhu's family members and other martyrs at Banani Cemetery in Dhaka at 7.30 am; Fateha recitation, homage and munajat at Bangabandhu's tomb at 10 am; Organizing special prayer mahfils in Tungipara; Special munajat after Zohar in mosques across the country and special prayers at temples, churches, pagodas and other religious institutions at convenient times have been planned including broadcasting of special programs on Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar, Publication of supplements in national dailies and periodicals, distribution of posters and screening of documentary films on Bangabandhu. Sending short messages to the mobile subscribers mentioning the significance of the day of mourning has also been decided.

The meeting also decided to widely publicize the significance of mourning day through digital and electronic bill boards in different places of the country including Dhaka.

At the district and upazila level, their respective programs have to be formulated and implemented in line with the National Mourning Day. All the city corporations, municipalities and union councils of the country including the district councils and municipalities will formulate and implement programs in the light of the national program for observing the day of mourning.
















