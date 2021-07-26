Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 July, 2021, 3:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

National Mourning Day programmes finalised

Published : Monday, 26 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 140
Shaikh Shahrukh

The government has finalised program on the 46th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The program to observe National Mourning Day 2021 following social distance and hygiene rules was fixed at an inter-ministerial meeting chaired by Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam recently.
According to the decision of the meeting, the programs have been taken on August 15 (Sunday) in government, semi-government, autonomous institutions, educational institutions, private buildings and Bangladesh missions abroad with national flag half-mast.
Programs of wreath-laying, awarding of honor guard and offering munajat at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi Road No. 32 at 6.30 am; offering prayers at the graves of Bangabandhu's family members and other martyrs at Banani Cemetery in Dhaka at 7.30 am;  Fateha recitation, homage and munajat at Bangabandhu's tomb at 10 am;  Organizing special prayer mahfils in Tungipara; Special munajat after Zohar in mosques across the country and special prayers at temples, churches, pagodas and other religious institutions at convenient times have been planned including broadcasting of special programs on Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar, Publication of supplements in national dailies and periodicals, distribution of posters and screening of documentary films on Bangabandhu.  Sending short messages to the mobile subscribers mentioning the significance of the day of mourning has also been decided.
The meeting also decided to widely publicize the significance of mourning day through digital and electronic bill boards in different places of the country including Dhaka.
At the district and upazila level, their respective programs have to be formulated and implemented in line with the National Mourning Day.  All the city corporations, municipalities and union councils of the country including the district councils and municipalities will formulate and implement programs in the light of the national program for observing the day of mourning.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
87 project staffers demand job regularisation
Putin warns of ‘lethal’ strikes against enemy targets
Legal notice seeks election postponed
Two buses, 2 cars gutted by fire at city garage
National Mourning Day programmes finalised
City streets see more vehicles, people on 3rd day of lockdown
BD keeps investment door open despite pandemic: BEZA Chief
Two students of DU charity provide food to 12 Old Homes


Latest News
One held with huge foreign currencies at Shahjalal
Extreme weather renews focus on climate change
Barishal Div logs 18 Covid deaths in 24 hrs
46 more Covid deaths reported in Khulna
Photo journo Lutfor Rahman passes away
Kumar stars as India thrash Sri Lanka in 1st T20
HC stays Sylhet-3 by-election
Rajshahi hospital counts 17 more fatalities at COVID unit
Russian swimmer Malyutin qualifies for final of men's 200m freestyle
Landslide kills nine in northern Indian state
Most Read News
Implement Labour Act to stop bonfire
Strengthening factory monitoring
Snaps from capital under lockdown
India sends 200 MT liquid oxygen
Errant ferry master held  
C-19 cases jump to 32.55pc
Sri Lanka script first ODI win over India in four years  
ADB approves $940m for BD Covid-19 vaccines
Tigers desperate to lift trophy winning final today
Ruman-Diya eliminated from recurve mixed event
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft