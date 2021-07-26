City streets see more vehicles, people on 3rd day of lockdown



Policemen inspect vehicles at a check-post in College Gate area of the capital on Sunday. The third day of the ongoing strict lockdown saw increased number of vehicles as it was the first working day after the Eid-ul-Azha holidays. photo : Observer

Banks, stock exchange and several emergency services were reopened on Sunday. People were seen going to office by rickshaws, motorbikes and private cars while many walked long distances to reach their destinations.

Visiting different parts of the capital including Farmgate, Gabtoli, Shahbagh, Panthapath, Mohammadpur, Shyamoli, Ring Road, Adabor, and Dhanmondi areas, it was found that the number of pedestrians, rickshaws and private cars increased on city roads compared to the first two days of the strict lockdown.

Police, Rapid Action Battalion, Border Guard Bangladesh and Army personnel set up check-posts at different points in the city.

Returning holidaymakers were entering the city through the entry points like Gabtoli, Abdullahpur and Jatrabari.

Traffic Inspector Dulal Hossain at Gabtoli checkpost said, "People are giving various reasons for being out. Many people mentioned medical purposes. Some others said that they had emergency work. If anyone fails to provide satisfactory answer, we are slapping fines."

The ongoing strict lockdown came into effect from 6:00am on Friday, banning operations of passenger buses, trains, domestic flights, water vessels and personal vehicles.







The streets of the capital city saw increased number of people and vehicles on Sunday, the first workday after the Eid-ul-Azha holidays during the ongoing strict lockdown imposed to curtail the upsurge of deadly coronavirus infections across the country.Banks, stock exchange and several emergency services were reopened on Sunday. People were seen going to office by rickshaws, motorbikes and private cars while many walked long distances to reach their destinations.Visiting different parts of the capital including Farmgate, Gabtoli, Shahbagh, Panthapath, Mohammadpur, Shyamoli, Ring Road, Adabor, and Dhanmondi areas, it was found that the number of pedestrians, rickshaws and private cars increased on city roads compared to the first two days of the strict lockdown.Police, Rapid Action Battalion, Border Guard Bangladesh and Army personnel set up check-posts at different points in the city.Returning holidaymakers were entering the city through the entry points like Gabtoli, Abdullahpur and Jatrabari.Traffic Inspector Dulal Hossain at Gabtoli checkpost said, "People are giving various reasons for being out. Many people mentioned medical purposes. Some others said that they had emergency work. If anyone fails to provide satisfactory answer, we are slapping fines."The ongoing strict lockdown came into effect from 6:00am on Friday, banning operations of passenger buses, trains, domestic flights, water vessels and personal vehicles.