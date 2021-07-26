Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 July, 2021, 3:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BD keeps investment door open despite pandemic: BEZA Chief

Published : Monday, 26 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 194
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun has said the Bangladesh government continues to keep its door open to foreign investors.
"Investors from home and abroad are being able to invest easily in Bangladesh despite the pandemic. Bangladesh is keeping open all sorts of services through ports, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), BEZA and Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA)," he said.
In an interview with BSS recently, the BEZA Chief said they were approving any kind of investment related applications within a short time through e-nothi.
"Our One Stop Service (OSS) center is always ready to provide all necessary services to the investors," he added.
Despite slow investment flow across the world, Shaikh Yusuf Harun said, Bangladesh is becoming a centre of the global business community which will help the country achieve Vision-2041.
He said low labour cost, skilled manpower, favourable government policies, uninterrupted electricity supply, high productivity and political stability are turning Bangladesh into a global investment hub despite the Covid-19 pandemic.
The works for establishing 97 economic zones across the country are going on to ensure planned industrialisation, he mentioned.
Due to the pandemic, the BEZA Chief said, investment in different countries is becoming difficult, but Bangladesh has kept its investment doors open.
Responding to a question, Shaikh Yusuf Harun said, he wants to make BEZA a more attractive place for investment by applying his long experience in the civil service.
"I have been working in the civil service for more than 32 years.  I have got the opportunity to gather skills from various sectors. So, I want to use my skills to build BEZA," he added.
He said Bangladesh will become a developed country in 2041 and for this, organisations like BEZA will have to work as per their targets.
Shaikh Yusuf Harun said BEZA had set a target to create jobs for around one crore people by establishing 100 economic zones across the country.
It has also set a target to earn an additional $40 billion by exporting goods from the economic zones, he added. He informed that the BEZA governing board had already approved the location and amount of land in 97 economic zones, of which 68 are public economic zones and 29 are private economic zones.
Out of the economic zones, he said, nine zones have already gone to production while the development of 28 zones is progressing fast.
He said 27 industries had gone to production while construction works of 39 industries are ongoing, adding that the economic zones had already created around 41 thousand employment opportunities.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
87 project staffers demand job regularisation
Putin warns of ‘lethal’ strikes against enemy targets
Legal notice seeks election postponed
Two buses, 2 cars gutted by fire at city garage
National Mourning Day programmes finalised
City streets see more vehicles, people on 3rd day of lockdown
BD keeps investment door open despite pandemic: BEZA Chief
Two students of DU charity provide food to 12 Old Homes


Latest News
One held with huge foreign currencies at Shahjalal
Extreme weather renews focus on climate change
Barishal Div logs 18 Covid deaths in 24 hrs
46 more Covid deaths reported in Khulna
Photo journo Lutfor Rahman passes away
Kumar stars as India thrash Sri Lanka in 1st T20
HC stays Sylhet-3 by-election
Rajshahi hospital counts 17 more fatalities at COVID unit
Russian swimmer Malyutin qualifies for final of men's 200m freestyle
Landslide kills nine in northern Indian state
Most Read News
Implement Labour Act to stop bonfire
Strengthening factory monitoring
Snaps from capital under lockdown
India sends 200 MT liquid oxygen
Errant ferry master held  
C-19 cases jump to 32.55pc
Sri Lanka script first ODI win over India in four years  
ADB approves $940m for BD Covid-19 vaccines
Tigers desperate to lift trophy winning final today
Ruman-Diya eliminated from recurve mixed event
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft