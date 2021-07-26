Video
Monday, 26 July, 2021, 3:24 PM
Home Back Page

Two students of DU charity provide food to 12 Old Homes

Published : Monday, 26 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 222
DU correspondent

On the first founding anniversary of 'Bangabandhu Ananda Ashshrom Sheba Karjokrom', two Dhaka University (DU) students and founders of the organization on Sunday distributed food to twelve Old Homes.
Marking the day, they distributed special meals including essential food items (rice, pulses and others) among the Old homes located in Gopalganj, Faridpur, Rajbari, Khulna, Shatkhira, Dinajpur, Rangpur, Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat, Jamalpur, Gaibandha and Barishal district.
Besides, they provided free medicine, medical treatment and a Television set to the Haishur Old Home at Kashiani Upazila in Gopalganj.
In addition, 10 saplings have been planted in each Old  Home, inspired by the slogan of Mujib Centenary.
Other than this, they conducted 'Talking Cure' method, a physiological treatment for the residents of these homes for leading a peaceful life during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
Apurbo Chakraborty Apu, a fourth-year student and Dipam Saha, a third-year student of Theatre and Performance Studies Department of DU jointly launched the voluntary platform on July 25 in 2020.
Habibur Rahman, the adviser of the platform and also the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Dhaka Range, applauded their social work and hoped that it would continue in future.
Apurbo said, "We should take care of the elderly people living in the old age homes, because, they could be our parents or relatives. They are passing a miserable period amid the worldwide pandemic. Thinking about them, we are working with a vow."
He also said they are specially facing loneliness and suffering from depression.
"We are serving them out of our sense of duty towards them," said Dipam Saha.


