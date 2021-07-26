Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 July, 2021, 3:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

'Flamingo' Li hoists China's second weightlifting gold

Published : Monday, 26 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 173

TOKIO, JULY 25: Li Fabin made it two out of two weightlifting golds for China in Tokyo on Sunday as he saw off Indonesian veteran Eko Yuli Irawan, who became only the fifth lifter in history to win four Olympic medals.
The flamboyant Li pulled off his signature one-legged 'flamingo lift' on his opening clean and jerk at 166kg on his way to a 313kg total and an 11kg margin over Asian Games champion Irawan in the 61kg class.
"It's a lift I wouldn't suggest anyone else should learn," said Li, who somehow manages to regain his balance by standing on one leg while holding a massive weight above his head.
He first stunned the weightlifting world by doing it at the 2017 Asian Championships, but said because of injury he hasn't been able to perform it much since.
"Standing on one leg is not a regular balance move. I can only do it because I have great core and abdomen muscle strength."
Irawan, who went lift-for-lift with Li in a pulsating two-horse race, was left with a final attempt at 177kg to win gold, which would have extended his own clean and jerk world record by a massive 3kg.
It proved too much for runner-up Irawan, who became his country's most decorated Olympian by adding to his silver in Rio and bronzes at the London and Beijing Games.
The 32-year-old from rural Lampung in Sumatra, who herded goats as a boy, joined four-time medallists American Norbert Schemansky, Germany's Ronny Weller, Bulgaria's Nikolay Pechalov and Greece's Pyrros Dimas.
But Irawan lamented his disrupted preparation in coronavirus-ravaged Indonesia and said that had the Games taken place a year ago, as originally scheduled, he might have been better placed to win gold.
"The training was harder, yes," he told AFP. "We have been training in Covid lockdown since January.
"But it is a beautiful feeling to be one of only five weightlifters to win four Olympic medals."   
Li, 28, from the southern Chinese province of Fujian, took a crucial advantage in the opening snatch discipline, despite a surprise failure with his first attempt at 137kg.
Li's third successful attempt of 141kg gave him a 4kg advantage going into the second discipline, which he extended with a mammoth 172kg in the clean and jerk, just 2kg off Irawan's world record.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China win first diving gold of Tokyo Games
'Refreshed' Osaka wins on return as Barty dumped out of Olympics
'Flamingo' Li hoists China's second weightlifting gold
Japan celebrates gold rush on day of upsets at Olympics
Champions Brazil held as Gignac rescues France in Olympic football
Iran hails Guards nurse's golden shot in Tokyo
New Hundred tournament launched to fanfare and flames
Pandemic-hit IPL to resume on September 19 in Dubai


Latest News
One held with huge foreign currencies at Shahjalal
Extreme weather renews focus on climate change
Barishal Div logs 18 Covid deaths in 24 hrs
46 more Covid deaths reported in Khulna
Photo journo Lutfor Rahman passes away
Kumar stars as India thrash Sri Lanka in 1st T20
HC stays Sylhet-3 by-election
Rajshahi hospital counts 17 more fatalities at COVID unit
Russian swimmer Malyutin qualifies for final of men's 200m freestyle
Landslide kills nine in northern Indian state
Most Read News
Implement Labour Act to stop bonfire
Strengthening factory monitoring
Snaps from capital under lockdown
India sends 200 MT liquid oxygen
Errant ferry master held  
C-19 cases jump to 32.55pc
Sri Lanka script first ODI win over India in four years  
ADB approves $940m for BD Covid-19 vaccines
Tigers desperate to lift trophy winning final today
Ruman-Diya eliminated from recurve mixed event
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft