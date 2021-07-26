Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 July, 2021, 3:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

New Hundred tournament launched to fanfare and flames

Published : Monday, 26 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 222

New Hundred tournament launched to fanfare and flames

New Hundred tournament launched to fanfare and flames

LONDON, JULY 25: Seasoned cricket lovers and those new to the sport on gathered at London's Oval ground on Wednesday to witness the historic opening game of the inaugural Hundred tournament.
Excited children and young adults were a large presence among a modest crowd of 7,395 -- the Oval can hold up to 28,000 -- who came to watch the women's match between hosts the Oval Invincibles and the Manchester Originals.
English cricket's governing body devised the tournament in a bid to attract new, younger fans and raise revenue, amid concerns that cricket was in terminal decline with dwindling, ageing audiences.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) set ticket prices for children between six and 15 at £5 ($7, 6 euros) for all matches, and infants entered for free.
However, the Hundred has drawn the ire of more traditional supporters who see a fourth format as unnecessary and a threat to the 18 first-class counties who play in the English game's existing domestic competitions.

'A better vibe'
But the simplified format appealed to the two young daughters of law enforcement worker Rob Wisden, who thinks the Hundred will make cricket more "accessible".
"If you don't know anything about cricket, six balls an over, 20 overs, run rates -- it's complicated. The Hundred format makes it easier," Wisden, 38, told AFP.
"The marketing has been great, the kits are interesting, the slogans are good," added Wisden, who shares his surname with the title of cricket's most famous almanack.
"It helps that it's city-based, so it's easy to get behind the local team. It has been handled really well."

'Better vibe'
Cricket is also a family affair for South Africa-born operations director Nick van Arkel, 40, who came with his 11-year-old cricket-loving son.
"There's a better vibe. You get used to the IPL (Indian Premier League) every year. They (England) have got their own T20 tournament but there isn't the same excitement -- that's what the Hundred brings," he enthused.
Promoting gender equality has been central to the ECB's marketing strategy, with each franchise having a men's and women's team and equal prize money on offer, although the men will receive larger salaries.
And the decision to open the tournament with a women's game was a major reason why schoolgirl and budding cricketer Vedanshree Patel, 14, wanted to watch.
"The new format is an interesting set-up to support women's cricket.
"Women's cricket was not that big and popular, but now it's going to get big," said Patel, who plays for London-based county team Middlesex.
"There'll be a larger audience and it will increase the standard of women's cricket in the future. Starting the Hundred with a women's game is a really smart move."
Nightclubs in England reopened for the first time since March 2020 this week following a relaxation of coronavirus restrictions, and a party atmosphere was unleashed thanks to a DJ, cheerleaders and a singer performing on a pitchside stage.
A spectacular firework display welcomed the players on to the field, while roaring flames marked boundaries and wickets to entertain the crowd between deliveries on a balmy afternoon in south London.
The cheers and shrieks of delight from young spectators amid blaring pop music contrasted with the more boisterous, alcohol-fuelled atmosphere produced by older, more masculine crowds at Test cricket.
"Women are fed up of waiting for men disappearing for a whole day at the cricket. They are looking at a situation where you can enjoy a game but not for an entire day," said administrator Amanda Townley, 63.
"It is great that women are before the men, it should be very interesting -- it will have a big impact."     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China win first diving gold of Tokyo Games
'Refreshed' Osaka wins on return as Barty dumped out of Olympics
'Flamingo' Li hoists China's second weightlifting gold
Japan celebrates gold rush on day of upsets at Olympics
Champions Brazil held as Gignac rescues France in Olympic football
Iran hails Guards nurse's golden shot in Tokyo
New Hundred tournament launched to fanfare and flames
Pandemic-hit IPL to resume on September 19 in Dubai


Latest News
One held with huge foreign currencies at Shahjalal
Extreme weather renews focus on climate change
Barishal Div logs 18 Covid deaths in 24 hrs
46 more Covid deaths reported in Khulna
Photo journo Lutfor Rahman passes away
Kumar stars as India thrash Sri Lanka in 1st T20
HC stays Sylhet-3 by-election
Rajshahi hospital counts 17 more fatalities at COVID unit
Russian swimmer Malyutin qualifies for final of men's 200m freestyle
Landslide kills nine in northern Indian state
Most Read News
Implement Labour Act to stop bonfire
Strengthening factory monitoring
Snaps from capital under lockdown
India sends 200 MT liquid oxygen
Errant ferry master held  
C-19 cases jump to 32.55pc
Sri Lanka script first ODI win over India in four years  
ADB approves $940m for BD Covid-19 vaccines
Tigers desperate to lift trophy winning final today
Ruman-Diya eliminated from recurve mixed event
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft