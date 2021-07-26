Video
Pandemic-hit IPL to resume on September 19 in Dubai

Published : Monday, 26 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 173

NEW DELHI, JULY 25: The Indian Premier League, the world's richest cricket tournament, will resume in the UAE on September 19, more than four months after it was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, officials said Sunday.
"A total number of 31 matches will be played in the duration of 27 days," said a statement by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
"The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the pandemic, will resume on 19th September in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians."
The tournament was only half finished when it was halted in India on May 4 after a number of players and team officials caught coronavirus despite being in bio-secure bubbles.
Under the new schedule, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah and eight in Abu Dhabi.
The final will be staged in Dubai on October 15, just two days before the rescheduled Twenty20 World Cup gets underway, also in the Gulf.
In the new-look IPL, there will be seven double headers. The final game of the league stage will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on October 8.    -AFP


