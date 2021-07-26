Video
Sri Lankan Express derails

Three injured fast bowlers to miss T-20 series against India

Published : Monday, 26 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 160
BIPIN DANI

The Sri Lankan team has more casualties.  
The 28-year-old medium fast bowler Shiran Fernando has sustained a finger injury and is out of the T-20I series beginning against India from Sunday.
"It is the old injury that has surfaced again. During the practice session it aggravated and he is out of the squad", one of the reliable sources revealed.
Another fast bowler Binura Fernando who missed all three ODIs will miss the T-20Is also.
"He has an ankle injury and will not be able to play any matches against the visiting Indian team", the source further added.  
The left-arm medium pacer Binura, however, will continue to remain with the team and team trainer and physio will look after his injury.
The most worrying factor for the home team is the injury of Waninudu Hasarange. The team management will take a final call only on Sunday, till then he is being monitored by the medical staff.
Hasaranga has a thigh strain.
Kasun Rajitha, the right arm fast bowler, who is carrying the back injury is also out of the T-20Is and both Rajitha and Shiran Fernando have left the bio-bubble and have headed for home, it is learnt.  


