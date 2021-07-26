Three-member athletics team leave for Japan  

A three-member Bangladesh Athletics team due to leave for Japan on Sunday afternoon to take part in the 32nd Olympics Games now being held in Tokyo, the capital of Japan.

A Qatar Airways flight, carrying the Bangladesh athletics team, is expected to leave Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 6 pm, said a Bangladesh Athletics Federation (BAF) press release on Sunday.

The three-member Bangladesh athletics team included one team leader, one coach and one athlete.

BAF general secretary advocate Abdur Rakib Montu has been made team leader of the three-member Bangladesh team and Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan's coach Abdullah Hel-Kafi will be accompany with the team as the coach of Bangladesh for Tokyo Olympic while athlete Mohammad Jahir Raihan will compete in the 400m round qualifying in the athletics event schedule to begin from August 1.

The athletics team is expected to return home on August 3.

Besides, swimmers Ariful Islam and Junayna Ahmed will represent Bangladesh in 50m freestyle in the men's and women's swimming events respectively in Tokyo Olympic schedule for July 30. -BSS



















