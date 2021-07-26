Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 July, 2021, 3:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Three-member athletics team leave for Japan  

Published : Monday, 26 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 198

A three-member Bangladesh Athletics team due to leave for Japan on Sunday afternoon to take part in the 32nd Olympics Games now being held in Tokyo, the capital of Japan.
A Qatar Airways flight, carrying the Bangladesh athletics team, is expected to leave Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 6 pm, said a Bangladesh Athletics Federation (BAF) press release on Sunday.   
The three-member Bangladesh athletics team included one team leader, one coach and one athlete.
BAF general secretary advocate Abdur Rakib Montu has been made team leader of the three-member Bangladesh team and Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan's coach Abdullah Hel-Kafi will be accompany with the team as the coach of Bangladesh for Tokyo Olympic while athlete Mohammad Jahir Raihan will compete in the 400m round qualifying in the athletics event schedule to begin from August 1.
The athletics team is expected to return home on August 3.
Besides, swimmers Ariful Islam and Junayna Ahmed will represent Bangladesh in 50m freestyle in the men's and women's swimming events respectively in Tokyo Olympic schedule for July 30.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China win first diving gold of Tokyo Games
'Refreshed' Osaka wins on return as Barty dumped out of Olympics
'Flamingo' Li hoists China's second weightlifting gold
Japan celebrates gold rush on day of upsets at Olympics
Champions Brazil held as Gignac rescues France in Olympic football
Iran hails Guards nurse's golden shot in Tokyo
New Hundred tournament launched to fanfare and flames
Pandemic-hit IPL to resume on September 19 in Dubai


Latest News
One held with huge foreign currencies at Shahjalal
Extreme weather renews focus on climate change
Barishal Div logs 18 Covid deaths in 24 hrs
46 more Covid deaths reported in Khulna
Photo journo Lutfor Rahman passes away
Kumar stars as India thrash Sri Lanka in 1st T20
HC stays Sylhet-3 by-election
Rajshahi hospital counts 17 more fatalities at COVID unit
Russian swimmer Malyutin qualifies for final of men's 200m freestyle
Landslide kills nine in northern Indian state
Most Read News
Implement Labour Act to stop bonfire
Strengthening factory monitoring
Snaps from capital under lockdown
India sends 200 MT liquid oxygen
Errant ferry master held  
C-19 cases jump to 32.55pc
Sri Lanka script first ODI win over India in four years  
ADB approves $940m for BD Covid-19 vaccines
Tigers desperate to lift trophy winning final today
Ruman-Diya eliminated from recurve mixed event
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft