

Baki frustrates shooting in Tokyo Olympics

Baki, who won a silver medal in the Commonwealth Games, scored a disappointing 619.8 points in the qualification round. The best eight shooters of this qualification round will play in the final round.

China's shooter Haraon Yang finished top of the qualifying 632.7 points while his countryman Lihao Sheng, the eighth and final qualifier for the final round, scored 629.2 points.

This was Baki's second participation in the Olympics. The 32-year old Baki earlier had finished 25th among 50 competitors in the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016 with a score of 621.2 points in this event.

Baki did not qualify directly in the Tokyo Olympics. So his participation in the Olympics was doubtful about whether he would be able to take part in the Olympics or not. The shooter however went to Tokyo with a wild card obtained from the International Olympic Committee. -BSS















