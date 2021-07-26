Video
Baki frustrates shooting in Tokyo Olympics

Published : Monday, 26 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 215

It was a disappointing day for shooter Abdullah Hel Baki as he eliminated from qualification round after finishing 41st among the 47 competitors in the Men's 10m air rifle event of the 32nd Olympics Games shooting event held on Sunday at Asaka Shooting Range in Tokyo, Japan.
Baki, who won a silver medal in the Commonwealth Games, scored a disappointing 619.8 points in the qualification round. The best eight shooters of this qualification round will play in the final round.
China's shooter Haraon Yang finished top of the qualifying 632.7 points while his countryman Lihao Sheng, the eighth and final qualifier for the final round, scored 629.2 points.
This was Baki's second participation in the Olympics. The 32-year old Baki earlier had finished 25th among 50 competitors in the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016 with a score of 621.2 points in this event.
Baki did not qualify directly in the Tokyo Olympics. So his participation in the Olympics was doubtful about whether he would be able to take part in the Olympics or not. The shooter however went to Tokyo with a wild card obtained from the International Olympic Committee.     -BSS


