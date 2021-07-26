Ansar al-Islam spiritual leader Gunbi sent to jail

DHAKA, July 25: A Dhaka court today sent to jail banned militant outfit Ansar al-Islam's spiritual leader Mahmudul Hasan Gunbi in an anti-terror act case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Atiqul Islam passed the order as police produced him before the court after end of his three-day remand in the case filed with capital's Shah Ali Police Station.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Gunbi from Shah Ali Beribadh area on July 16 and handed him over to police. He was placed on three-day remand on July 17. -BSS