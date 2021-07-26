TCB to sell essentials from Monday

Dhaka, July 25|: Amid the ongoing strict lockdown the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will continue selling daily essentials at subsidised price.

The daily essentials would be available on dealer trucks from July 26 to Aug. 26 across the country, said a TCB press release Sunday.

However, the trucks won't be available on public holidays.

People could purchase edible soybean oil at Tk 100 per liter, lentils Tk 55 per kg and sugar Tk 55 per kg, the release also said. -UNB







