Monday, 26 July, 2021, 3:23 PM
CCC workers clean city in 24 hrs on Eid day

Published : Monday, 26 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 262
Staff Correspondent

The CCC Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury inspecting the waste removal works on Eid Day. photo: observer

The CCC Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury inspecting the waste removal works on Eid Day. photo: observer

CHATTOGRAM, July 25: The Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) workers have cleaned the entire city within 24 hours of the kurbani of the sacrificial animals on the Eid day.
The CCC sources said, a total of 4,000 workers and 350 vans were engaged to remove the wastes of the sacrificial animals in the city on the Eid day only.
The workers started their cleanliness drive at 10 am on the day that had continued till mid night.
The CCC authority divided 41 wards into four zones to conduct the cleanliness drive.
The CCC also opened a control room to conduct the operations. The CCC further appointed several vigilance teams to inspect the drive.
The CCC had installed a total of 41 containers in different areas of the city to drop the waste of the sacrificial animals.
Besides, 350 trucks were on the city streets to remove the waste all the day.
The CCC workers also sprayed bleaching powder in the places where kurbani took place.
The city dwellers sacrificed more than four lakh animals for Qurbani on the day.
So, it was a hard task to clean the city at a time within 24 hours.
But the workers of CCC had done the job.
The Mayor of Chattogram City Corporation Rezaul Karim Chowdhury visited different areas of the city in the evening to see for himself the cleanliness drive of the CCC workers.
The Mayor expressed his satisfaction over the cleanliness drive conducted by the CCC workers.
Meanwhile, the Mayor claimed that 100 percent achievement had been attained in keeping up the promise of cleaning up the city of animal waste within 24 hours.
Around 350 waste disposal vehicles carried 10,500 tonnes of waste.


