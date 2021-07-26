Bhasani's party is always vocal against ill politics: Hasan

DHAKA, July 25: Paying rich tribute to the late leader, Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said National Awami Party (NAP) founded by Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani is always vocal against all ill politics.

"He (Maulana Bhashani) didn't do politics for power . . . He did politics for the welfare of people. We, the politicians, would have to learn much from the leader," he said, addressing the 64th founding anniversary of the Pragotishil NAP through online from his official residence at the Mintu Road area in the capital.

Pragotishil NAP central convenor and Maulana Bhashani's grandson Parosh Bhashani presided over the meeting.

Praising the political and pro-people activities of the party, Hasan said the Pragotishil NAP is one of the parties which was vocal against the violence, patrol bombs attacks and killing of people in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

He said the main goal of the Awami League government is to take the nation to the destination dreamt by Father of the Nation, the freedom fighters, Maulana Bhashani and the four national leaders.

For this, every political party should come ahead, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.

Replying to a query, the minister extended thanks to the Indian government for sending oxygen and for gifting vaccines during the COVID 19 pandemic. It is an example of a real friend, he said.

He also hoped that the rest of the promised vaccines would come soon.

Replying to another query over lockdown, Hasan said there will be no benefited in increasing beds of hospitals, if the infection of COVID 19 is not checked.

The minister urged all to maintain the health code and said, "My and my family's protection is in my own hands."

Co-convenor of the party Md Ilias, joint convenors Md Babul Ahmed, Md Manirul Hasan Manir and Mowsumi Dewan Minu, among others, addressed the meeting while member secretary Mohammad Ali Kismat conducted it. -BSS





