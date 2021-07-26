Three lakh pieces of rawhide of sacrificial animals procured in Chattogram

CHATTOGRAM, July 25: Over three lakh pieces ofrawhides of sacrificial animals have been procured in Chattogram during just concluded Eid -ul- Azha.

According to rawhide merchants, one piece of rawhide was sold at Taka 250 to Taka 300 in Chattogram.

The seasonal traders were rarely seen in the city.

The target of the merchants was to procure more than four lakh pieces rawhide as more than four lakh sacrificial animals are butchered in Chattogram during the Eid-ul- Azha.

But the procurement was very poor. This sort of poor situation of rawhide has been continuning over the last three years.

The largest godowns (Arat) of rawhide in the city are: Aturar depot, Agrabad Chowmuhani, and Ishan Mistryhat.

According to the insiders of rawhide business, nearly 112 Aratdar were in Chattogram. They collected a total of 3,01,250 pieces of rawhide in Chattogram from both the city and the upazilas.

Of them include; 2,76,050 pieces of cattle heads, (Cow, Buffalos) and 25,200 pieces of goats.

Meanwhile, the government had ensured the proper collection and preservation of rawhides of sacrificial animals across the country.

"The Fisheries and Livestock Ministry, Commerce Ministry and Industries Ministry have formed monitoring teams to ensure the preservation and fair price of rawhide of sacrificial animals during the holy Eid-ul-Azha. The teams had dicharged their responsibilities centrally and at the field level. The issues of fair price and preservation of rawhide are being monitored with utmost importance under the direction of the Prime Minister's Office.

The monitoring teams also ensured that there is no confusion or mismanagement over the rawhide of the sacrificial animals.

Meanwhile, the government has announced the prices of different types of rawhides from animals sacrificed during Eid-ul-Azha, fixing th highest price of cowhides in Dhaka and outside capital. But the announcement had failed to be honoured.













