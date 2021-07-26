Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 July, 2021, 3:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

AI breakthrough could spark medical revolution

Published : Monday, 26 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

BRUSSELS, July 25: Artificial intelligence has been used to predict the structures of almost every protein made by the human body.The development could help supercharge the discovery of new drugs to treat disease, alongside other applications.
Proteins are essential building blocks of living organisms; every cell we have in us is packed with them.Understanding the shapes of proteins is critical for advancing medicine, but until now, only a fraction of these have been worked out.
Researchers used a program called AlphaFold to predict the structures of 350,000 proteins belonging to humans and other organisms.The instructions for making human proteins are contained in our genomes - the DNA contained in the nuclei of human cells.
There are around 20,000 of these proteins expressed by the human genome. Collectively, biologists refer to this full complement as the "proteome".Commenting on the results from AlphaFold, Dr Demis Hassabis, chief executive and co-founder of artificial intelligence company Deep Mind, said: "We believe it's the most complete and accurate picture of the human proteome to date.
"We believe this work represents the most significant contribution AI has made to advancing the state of scientific knowledge to date. "And I think it's a great illustration and example of the kind of benefits AI can bring to society." He added: "We're just so excited to see what the community is going to do with this."
Proteins are made up of chains of smaller building blocks called amino acids. These chains fold in myriad different ways, forming a unique 3D shape. A protein's shape determines its function in the human body.
The 350,000 protein structures predicted by AlphaFold include not only the 20,000 contained in the human proteome, but also those of so-called model organisms used in scientific research, such as E. coli, yeast, the fruit fly and the mouse.
This giant leap in capability is described by DeepMind researchers and a team from the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL) in the prestigious journal Nature.
AlphaFold was able to make a confident prediction of the structural positions for 58% of the amino acids in the human proteome.
The positions of 35.7% were predicted with a very high degree of confidence - double the number confirmed by experiments.
Traditional techniques to work out protein structures include X-ray crystallography, cryogenic electron microscopy (Cryo-EM) and others. But none of these is easy to do: "It takes a huge amount of money and resources to do structures," Prof John McGeehan, a structural biologist at the University of Portsmouth, told BBC News.
Therefore, the 3D shapes are often determined as part of targeted scientific investigations, but no project until now had systematically determined structures for all the proteins made by the body.
In fact, just 17% of the proteome is covered by a structure confirmed experimentally.
Commenting on the predictions from AlphaFold, Prof McGeehan said: "It's just the speed - the fact that it was taking us six months per structure and now it takes a couple of minutes. We couldn't really have predicted that would happen so fast."    -BBC


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Older people have fewer antibodies against Covid-19: Study
Macron pressured to apologise for nuclear tests in French Polynesia
AI breakthrough could spark medical revolution
Palestinian shot in clashes with Israeli troops dies: Ministry
NASA selects SpaceX for mission to Jupiter moon Europa
People take pictures as the Olympic rings lit up at dusk
Iraqi PM to focus on US troop withdrawal in Biden meeting
Xi makes rare trip to Tibet


Latest News
One held with huge foreign currencies at Shahjalal
Extreme weather renews focus on climate change
Barishal Div logs 18 Covid deaths in 24 hrs
46 more Covid deaths reported in Khulna
Photo journo Lutfor Rahman passes away
Kumar stars as India thrash Sri Lanka in 1st T20
HC stays Sylhet-3 by-election
Rajshahi hospital counts 17 more fatalities at COVID unit
Russian swimmer Malyutin qualifies for final of men's 200m freestyle
Landslide kills nine in northern Indian state
Most Read News
Implement Labour Act to stop bonfire
Strengthening factory monitoring
Snaps from capital under lockdown
India sends 200 MT liquid oxygen
Errant ferry master held  
C-19 cases jump to 32.55pc
Sri Lanka script first ODI win over India in four years  
ADB approves $940m for BD Covid-19 vaccines
Tigers desperate to lift trophy winning final today
Ruman-Diya eliminated from recurve mixed event
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft