Monday, 26 July, 2021
Congress, TMC display bonhomie ahead of Mamata's Delhi visit

Published : Monday, 26 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147

KOLKATA, July 25: A day ahead of Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee's visit to New Delhi, the Congress put out a post on Twitter wherein it hit out at the central government over the Pegasus row for targeting TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee. Soon after, the West Bengal ruling returned the favour by replying to the tweet with the party's successful campaign tag "Khelahobe (game on)".
The exchange of tweets came a day ahead of the Bengal chief minister's visit to the national capital wherein she is scheduled to meet a couple of opposition leaders, including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, and is likely to strategise a plan for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. "Khelahobe" has been a winning slogan for the Trinamool Congress during the bitterly fought Assembly election and even BJP leaders used the phrase to hit back at Banerjee and her party.    -HT



