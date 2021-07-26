Rumbling meteor lights up Norway

OSLO, July 25: An "unusually large meteor" briefly lit up southern Norway on Sunday, creating a spectacular sound and light display as it rumbled across the sky, and a bit of it may have hit Earth, possibly not far from the capital, Oslo, experts said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.Reports of sightings started arriving around 1 a.m., with video circulating on social media showing at least one bright flash lighting up a marina at Holmestrand, south of Oslo.

The Norwegian Meteor network on Sunday was analyzing the video footage and other data to try to pinpoint the meteor's origin and destination.

Preliminary data suggested a meteorite may have hit Earth in a large wooded area, called Finnemarka, just 60 km (40 miles) west of the capital, Oslo, the network said.

"This was crazy," the network's Morten Bilet, who saw and heard the meteor, told Reuters. -REUTERS



