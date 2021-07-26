US must treat other countries equally, says Chinese FM

BEIJING, July 25: China and the international community have the responsibility to teach the US a lesson on how to treat other countries equally, senior diplomat Wang Yi has said ahead of the visit of deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman to China beginning Sunday.

State councillor and foreign minister Wang made the remarks at the third round of China-Pakistan foreign ministers' strategic dialogue with counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi held in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan province on Friday.

Wang's comment, according to Chinese official media, was in response to the US state department spokesperson Ned Price's statement that Sherman's discussions in China will be held from a "position of strength".

"The US has always put pressure on others with its self-claimed strengths in a condescending manner," Wang was quoted as saying in state media. "But I want to tell the US side that there is never a country that is superior to others, and there shouldn't be one." -HT





