Monday, 26 July, 2021, 3:21 PM
Home Foreign News

Hunt for survivours as India floods kill 136

Published : Monday, 26 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 156

MUMBAI, July 25: Rescuers are scouring devastated parts of western India for survivors after heavy rains caused deadly floods. Tens of thousands of people have been moved out of affected areas, with record-breaking rainfall reported along parts of the coast.
The states of Goa and Maharashtra have been badly affected, with many feared missing near the financial hub Mumbai.At least 136 people have died in Maharashtra, while in neighbouring Goa hundreds of homes have been damaged.
Many factors contribute to flooding, but experts say climate change caused by global warming makes extreme rainfall more likely.Heavy rains and flooding have also hit western Europe and parts of China in recent weeks, while North America has grappled with scorching heatwaves.
The monsoon season in India lasts from June to September each year.Flooding and landslides are common during India's treacherous monsoon season, which also often sees poorly constructed buildings buckle after days of non-stop rain.
Experts say climate change has caused the annual deluge to increase in frequency and intensity.
In Maharashtra state, 117 people have been killed, including more than 40 in a large landslide that hit the hillside village of Taliye some 250 kilometres (155 miles) southeast of Mumbai Thursday.
Villager Jayram Mahaske, whose relatives remained trapped, told AFP that "many people were washed away as they were trying to run away" from the landslide.
Another villager, Govind Malusare, said his nephew's body had been found after the landslide hit his family's home, but that his mother, brother, sister-in-law and niece were still missing.
The landslip flattened dozens of homes in a matter of minutes, leaving just two concrete structures standing and cutting off power, local residents told AFP.
In Posare village 210 kilometres south of Mumbai, the National Disaster Response Force said four bodies were found overnight.
In parts of Chiplun, water levels rose to nearly 20 feet (six metres) on Thursday after 24 hours of uninterrupted rain. The water levels have since started to recede.
Eight patients at a local Covid-19 hospital also reportedly died after power supply to ventilators was cut off.
"The water level reached the ceiling of my shop, there was so much water inside," a shopkeeper told Indian news broadcaster NDTV, pointing to sludge and debris around him.
"All the shops in this area have been completely damaged. The flood has left so much soil behind, we can't even resume work."
Rescuers were working in waist-deep mud to search for 100 people still missing in the state with the help of excavators. In neighbouring Goa, a woman was feared to have drowned from the flooding, officials said, in what Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said were the "worst floods since 1982".
North Goa official Ajit Roy told AFP floodwaters have since receded with people who were evacuated returning to their homes.
In the coastal plains spanning Maharashtra and Goa, floodwater levels remained elevated after rivers burst their banks and forced terrified residents to seek safety on rooftops and upper floors.    -AFP


