Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 July, 2021, 3:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

UK hosts 51 countries for climate talks ahead of COP26

Published : Monday, 26 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 204

LONDON, July 25: Britain hosts climate and environment ministers from 51 countries on Sunday for "critical" climate talks ahead of November's COP26 summit in Glasgow.
British minister Alok Sharma, President of COP26, will lead the two-day meeting, which London said will address "key issues that require resolution" at the summit.
Sharma "hopes to build common ground and sketch the outline of the Glasgow outcome," according to a statement released by the British government.
Environment and climate ministers from the US, India and China will be among those taking part in the closed-door meeting, which will include both virtual and in-person attendance.
It is the first face-to-face ministerial meeting of its kind in more than 18 months.
"We are facing perilous times for our planet and the only way we will safeguard its future is if countries are on the same path," said Sharma.
"The world will be watching to see whether we come together in Glasgow and do what is necessary to turn things around in this decisive decade," he added.
"It is essential that together we roll up our sleeves, find common ground and collectively draw out how we will build a greener, brighter future for our children and future generations."
The event will cover the goal of keeping to the 1.5C temperature rise limit, exploring topics such as climate finance, efforts to adapt to climate change, and finalising the "rulebook" for implementation of the Paris Agreement.
Negotiators from 196 countries and the European Union, along with businesses, experts and world leaders are expected to attend.
US climate envoy John Kerry said this week that the summit marked a "pivotal moment for the world to come together to meet and master the climate challenge.
"Glasgow is the place, 2021 is the time and we can, in a little more than 100 days, save the next 100 years.
"Above all we need to provide action, and we need to do it now, because time is running out," he added.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Congress, TMC display bonhomie ahead of Mamata's Delhi visit
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway
Indo-Pak needs better compliance to resolve bilateral issues, says US
Australians may face longer lockdown after ‘reckless’ mass protests
Foreign News
US must treat other countries equally, says Chinese FM
Hunt for survivours as India floods kill 136
Presidency of two holy Mosques Affairs Develops AI Technology in Grand Mosque


Latest News
One held with huge foreign currencies at Shahjalal
Extreme weather renews focus on climate change
Barishal Div logs 18 Covid deaths in 24 hrs
46 more Covid deaths reported in Khulna
Photo journo Lutfor Rahman passes away
Kumar stars as India thrash Sri Lanka in 1st T20
HC stays Sylhet-3 by-election
Rajshahi hospital counts 17 more fatalities at COVID unit
Russian swimmer Malyutin qualifies for final of men's 200m freestyle
Landslide kills nine in northern Indian state
Most Read News
Implement Labour Act to stop bonfire
Strengthening factory monitoring
Snaps from capital under lockdown
India sends 200 MT liquid oxygen
Errant ferry master held  
C-19 cases jump to 32.55pc
Sri Lanka script first ODI win over India in four years  
ADB approves $940m for BD Covid-19 vaccines
Tigers desperate to lift trophy winning final today
Ruman-Diya eliminated from recurve mixed event
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft