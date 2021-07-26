Video
Curfew imposed in Afghanistan as Taliban advance

Published : Monday, 26 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 221

KABUL, July 25: The Afghan government imposed a month-long curfew across almost all of the country on Sunday in a bid to stop the Taliban from invading cities.Apart from the capital Kabul and two other provinces, no movement is allowed from 22:00 to 04:00 (17:30-23:30 GMT).
Fighting between the Taliban and Afghan government forces has increased over the past two months as international troops pull out of the country.The militant group is thought to have captured up to half of all territory.
Afghan forces have captured four Taliban fighters including a militant commander for carrying out this week's rocket attack targeting the presidential palace in Kabul during the Muslim Eid al-Adha prayers, officials said Sunday.
At least three rockets landed near the palace on Tuesday as President Ashraf Ghani and his top officials performed outdoor prayers to mark the start of the Muslim holiday.
The interior ministry said police had arrested four Taliban fighters in an operation in Kabul who were behind the attack, which was claimed by the jihadist Islamic State group.
"A Taliban commander, Momin, along with his three other men, have been arrested. They all belong to the Taliban group," ministry spokesman MirwaisStanikzai told reporters in a video message.
He said Momin was a key organiser of the rocket attack, and the group was also involved in other attacks.
The palace was also attacked last year as hundreds gathered for Ghani's inauguration for a second term as president. That attack was also claimed by IS.
The Taliban have announced ceasefires during past Islamic holidays in recent years, offering respite to Afghans who can visit family in relative safety, but no such offer was made on this occasion.
The rocket attack on Tuesday came as the Taliban capitalise on the last stages of the withdrawal of US-led foreign forces from Afghanistan, capturing scores of districts, border crossings and encircling several provincial capitals.
The fighting continues across the rugged countryside as peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban have so far failed to reach a deal to end the war.
In a bid to curb the surging violence, Afghan authorities on Saturday imposed a night-time curfew in 31 of the country's 34 provinces except Kabul, Panjshir and Nangarhar.    -AFP


