4 minors among five drown in four dists

Five people including four minor children drowned in separate incidents in four districts- Pirojpur, Kishoreganj, Laxmipur and Natore, in five days.

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: A one-and-a-half-year-old girl drowned in a ditch in Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Tamima, daughter of Md Rafiq Sarder of Gosantara Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Tamima fell in a ditch nearby the house at around 2:30pm while her family members were unaware of it.

Later, the family family members rescued her from the water body and took to Kawkhali Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctor Arifa Siddiquee declared her dead.

KISHOREGANJ: A tourist drowned in the Kursha Haor in Nikli Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Rajib Hossain, 23, son of Kazol Mia, a resident of Simbag Village in Shibpur Upazila in Narsingdi District.

Local sources said Rajib along with his friends was swimming in the Kursha Haor. At one stage, he went missing in the haor.

Later, locals rescued him and took to Nikli Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Nikli Police Station Shamsul Alam Siddique confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district in three days.

A minor girl drowned in a pond in the upazila on Thursday noon.

Deceased Saifa Akhter, 2, was the daughter of Kamal Hossain of Charjagabandhu area under Saheberhat Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Saifa fell in a pond nearby the house while her family members were unaware of it.

Later, the family members found her body floating on water and recovered it from the pond.

On the other hand, a minor boy drowned in the same area on Tuesday.

Deceased Tawhidul Islam Tahabi, 6, was the son of Mosleh Uddin of the area.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Tahabi fell in a pond nearby the house in the morning while he was playing beside it.

Later, the family members rescued him and took to to Kamalnagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Saheberhat Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Abul Khayer confirmed the incidents.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A minor boy drowned in the Tulshi River in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Jisan Ahmed, 3, son of Jillur Rahman of Kachugari Village under Jonail Union in the upazila.

Jonail UP Chairman Tozammel Haque said Jisan fell in the river in the area in the afternoon while he along with other children was playing beside it.

Later, locals rescued him and took to Gurudaspur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the UP chairman added.