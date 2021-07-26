Covid-19: 78 more die, 1,884 more infected in 21 dists

A total of 78 more people died of and 1,884 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 21 districts- 10 districts under Khulna Division and six districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi, Bogura, Sirajganj, Kurigram and Kishoreganj, in two days.

KHULNA: A total of 45 more people died of and 1,278 more have been infected with the coronavirus in all 10 districts of Khulna Division on Sunday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 87,062 in the division.

The death toll from the disease stood at 2,171 including highest 568 in Khulna, followed by 495 in Kushtia, 311 in Jashore, 182 in Jhenidah, 150 in Chuadanga, 124 in Meherpur, 115 in Bagerhat, 85 in Narail, 83 in Satkhira and 58 in Magura districts while 45 more fatalities were reported afresh on the day, said Dr Jashim Uddin Howlader, divisional director of Health.

Of the deceased, 15 were from Kushtia, 11 from Khulna, six from Jashore, three from Meherpur and Magura each, two from Bagerhat and Jhenidah each, and one from Chuadanga, Narail and Satkhira districts each in the division.

The new daily infections figure also shows increased compared to the previous day's figure of 249 said the health department sources, adding that the figure was 36 on Saturday.

Among the infected people, 61,328 have, so far, been cured from lethal virus with 1,355 new recoveries found on Sunday morning, said Dr Jashim, adding that a total of 12,072 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.

Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 87,531 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 62,836 have by now been released.

On the other hand, 346 more have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 432 others were released from isolation during the last 24 hours till 8am on Sunday.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 279 were detected in Jhenidah, followed by 260 in Kushtia, 197 in Khulna, 136 in Jashore, 115 in Bagerhat, 74 in Magura, 69 in Chuadanga, 61 in Satkhira, 53 in Meherpur and 34 in Narail districts of the division.

With this, the district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 22,387 in Khulna, 17,751 in Jashore, 13,198 in Kushtia, 7,105 in Jhenidah, 5,660 in Chuadanga 5,598 in Bagerhat, 5,257 in Satkhira, 3,884 in Narail, 3,438 in Meherpur and 2,784 in Magura districts of the division.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 14 people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 8am on Sunday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

He said ten people who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining four had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, eight were from Rajshahi, three from Pabna, and one from Natore, Chapainawabganj and Chuadanga districts each.

Some 416 are now undergoing treatment against its 513 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning, the RMCH director added.

BOGURA: A total of 12 more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 12pm on Sunday.

Of the deceased, five were found positive for the virus while the remaining seven had been suffering with its symptoms.

Five people who died after being positive for the virus were identified as Ziaul Haque, 40, Azizul Haque, 62, Hasina, 62, and Ali Azam, 60, residents of Sadar Upazila; and Rahidul Islam, 50, of Shajahanpur Upazila in the district.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 526 in the district.

Meanwhile, some 242 more people have contracted the virus here in the last 24 hours.

Bogura Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the information on Sunday noon.

He said a total of 840 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 242 people found positive for the virus.

However, some 212 people have been recovered from the virus here in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 15,617 in the district.

Some 247 patients are now undergoing treatment at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital while 207 at Mohammad Ali Hospital and 76 at TMSS Hospital in the district.

SIRAJGANJ: Three more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning.

The deceased were residents of Raiganj, Belkuchi and Ullapara upazilas.

Meanwhile, some 98 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours.

Sirajganj CS Dr Ramapada Roy confirmed the information on Sunday.

He said a total of 285 samples have been tested PCR Lab of Shaheed M Monsur Ali Medical College Hospital in the last 24 hours where 98 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 34.39 per cent.

Some 36 patients are now undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the district while six have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.

BARISHAL: Two more people died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Sunday noon.

Of the deceased, one was from Barishal City and another from Barguna District.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 416.

Of the total deceased, 149 were from Barishal District including 76 in the city.

Meanwhile, some 150 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 28,145 in the division.

Of the total infected, 12,029 people are in Barishal District including 8,307 in the city.

KURIGRAM: Two more people of Rajibpur and Rowmari upazilas in the district died of coronavirus on Saturday.

A local union parishad (UP) member of Rajibpur Upazila died of the virus at Sherpur Sadar Hospital night.

Deceased Nurul Islam Nuru, 55, member of Mohanganj UP, was a resident of Kirtantari Village in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said he had been suffering with cold, fever and respiratory problems for the last couple of days.

After being positive for the virus, he was admitted to Sherpur Sadar Hospital.

Later, he died there on Saturday night while undergoing treatment.

On the other hand, a man died of the virus at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Golam Azam. He was the former president of Rowmari Branch of Deputy Assistant Agricultural Officer and Agriculturalist Institution Bangladesh.

After being tested positive for the virus, he was admitted to MMCH on July 19.

Later, he died there on Saturday morning while undergoing treatment.

KISHOREGANJ: Some 116 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 8,052 here.

Kishoreganj CS Dr Md Mujibur Rahman confirmed the information on Saturday night.

He said of the newly infected people, 81 are in Sadar, 14 in Katiadi, 12 in Bhairab, three in Pakundia and Bajitpur each, and one in Hossainpur, Kuliarchar and Nikli upazilas each.

With this, the upazila-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 3,628 in Sadar, 259 in Hossainpur, 314 in Karimganj, 236 in Tarail, 446 in Pakundia, 615 in Katiadi, 307 in Kuliarchar, 1,439 in Bhairab, 97 in Nikli, 498 in Bajitpur, 80 in Itna, 85 in Mithamoin and 48 in Austagram upazilas.

Among the total infected, 6,104 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 133 died of it in the district.

































