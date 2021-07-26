Video
Hospital staff dies of corona despite taking double doses of vaccine

Published : Monday, 26 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 140
Our Correspondent

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR, July 25: In spite of receiving double doses of vaccine about three and a half months back, an employee of Kamalnagar Upazila Health Complex in the district died after being infected with coronavirus.
The deceased was identified as Md Siraj, 41, son of Kala Mia, a resident of Char Lawrence area in the upazila.
He died while underwent treatment at Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) dedicated Covid hospital on Friday afternoon.
Kamalnagar Upazila Health Complex sources said Office Assistant Siraj developed fever on July 10 last. After five days, his sample was tested on July 16, and the result came negative. But, he had breathing complications. After CT scan, it was found that 90 per cent of his lungs was infected. Being confirmed that he was infected with Covid-19, doctors admitted him to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital. After admission, his oxygen saturation level started falling rapidly, and he was referred to the DNCC dedicated Covid hospital on July 17. He died on Friday afternoon while underwent treatment at the ICU of the hospital.
The sources also said Siraj received the first dose of vaccine on February 7 and second dose of vaccine on April 8.
Kamalnagar Upazila Health Complex's Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr Abu Taher said Siraj was an honest and hard-working employee. All attached to the upazila health department have received double doses of vaccine, but Siraj's death was the first such incident after receiving vaccine.


