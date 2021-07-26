Video
Home Countryside

14 children drown in 18 months at Fulbari

Published : Monday, 26 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143
Our Correspondent

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, July 25: Child drowning in water is continuing unabated in Fulbari Upazila of the district. In the last 18 months, 14 children got drowned.
The drowning rate is increasing due to lack of awareness among guardians. At the same time, there is a large pond in yard of every house in Fulbari. These ponds are causing the drowning mostly.
Child drowning is occurring in the Dharla River, Barimasia River, Neelkamal River, canals, ditches and beels (water body).
From January 1 in 2020 to July 24 in 2021, these 14 children drowned in six unions of the upazila.
There has been a social demand asking parents or guardians to take proper care of their children. They have been asked not to allow children to play in yards and take bath in rivers or canals alone.
The publicity awareness has also been demanded socially through mosques and public and private organisations in this regard.
Tajul Islam of Borvita Union said, his one and a half-year old daughter drowned in a ditch while playing.  
"Let us be aware to save our children," he added.
Don't allow children play in yard, he further said.
Acting Principal of Nawdanga School and College Abdul Hanif Sarkar said, children should be grown up with special care; parents and family members will have to play role in this case.
"There are many ponds, ditches and other water bodies around our houses. So don't keep minors alone," he added.
If parents are aware, the child drowning rate will come down, said again.
He expected that through this year's Child Drowning Prevention Day (July 25), parents will be more aware about drowning.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fulbari Police Station (PS) Rajib Kumar Ray confirmed 14 children drowning from January 1 to July 24 in 2021 in the upazila.
"I hope the child drowning will come down to zero if parents are aware. Don't allow children play in yard," he suggested.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Suman Das said, all including guardians will have to play important role in preventing child drowning. In this case, parents will have to be much sincere, he added.
Learning swimming is urgent for children, he further said.
 On behalf of the upazila, special importance will be given in order to prevent child drowning, he maintained.


