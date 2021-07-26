Thousands of people marooned in Laxmipur, Cox’s Bazar



The photos taken on Saturday show the erosion by the Meghna River in Kamalnagar Upazila of Laxmipur (L) and low-lying areas inundated in Pekua of Cox's Bazar. photoS: observer

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A three-to-four-foot high tidal surge in the Meghna River is hitting Kamalnagar and Ramgoti upazilas of the coastal district.

The current of this abnormal tide in the river has breached different points of the flood protection embankment of the Water Development Board (WDB) and submerged low-lying areas in these two upazilas. Already four bazaars and at least 14 villages have been inundated, and about 25,000 people have been marooned. Thousands of hectares of croplands and internal-roads have been damaged.

Locals said, impacted by the Bay of Bengal depression and the full moon, the tidal water surge started to swell water level in the Meghna from Friday noon. On Saturday noon, the water level of the river went up by three to four feet than the normal level.

Char Samsuddi, Motirhat, Nasirganj, Char Jagabondhu, Ludhua, Falcon and Patarirhat under Kamalnagar Upazila, and Pachwim Balurchar, Janata Bazar, Sebagram, Char Agli, Char Ramiz, Borkheri, Chargazi, and Char Gazaria under Ramgoti Upazila have also been inundated.

Through broken points of the WDB embankment, tidal water entered these localities.

Four bazaars, Kadirpanditerhat, Nasirganj, Kamal Bazar and Chairman Bazar have been sunken. Croplands like Aman seedbeds and vegetable fields have got submerged. In these villages, about 25,000 people are still water confined.

Panel Chairman of Patarirhat Union in Kamalnagar Upazila Master Md Shahjahan said, breaching the newly raised dam in Ludhua, the tidal water has entered the locality and caused irrecoverable damage; people's suffering has mounted up.

Chairman of Saheberhat Union in the upazila Abul Khair said, low areas and Kadirpanditerhat Bazar in his union have been inundated, and thousands of people have got confined.

Char Agli Chairman of the same upazila Zakir Hossain Liton Chowdhury said, due to the tidal surge, numerous families in his union have been confined.

Kamalnagar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Kamruzzaman and Ramgoti UNO Md Abdul Momin have confirmed the information.

UNOs said, they are keeping contact with union chairmen concerned round the clock in this regard.

COX'S BAZAR: Twelve villages in three wards of Ali Akbar Dale Union under Kutubdia in Cox's Bazar District have been flooded by rising tidal water under the influence of low pressure in the sea.

Besides, some 150 square metres of Baliari of Diabetic Point along Cox's Bazar sea beach have been devoured by the sea due to rising water.

Bangladesh Air Forces' installations are facing erosion risks. Many trees have been uprooted. Abandoned 'Madhabi Rest House' at Himchhari in Cox's Bazar has collapsed due to onrush of tidal waves.

The incidents of flooding and collapsing happened during the high tide on Saturday afternoon.

District and upazila administration and Water Development Board have assessed the losses after visiting the flooded villages in Kutubdia and affected sea beach areas.

Kutubdia Upazila Parishad Chairman and District Awami League President Advocate Faridul Islam Chowdhury said 12 villages in three wards of Ali Akbar Dale Union under Kutubdia in Cox's Bazar District have been flooded by rising tidal water under the influence of low pressure and inclement weather.

Samir Ranjan Saha, Sadar Range officer of Cox's Bazar South Forest Department, said the Madhabi Rest House collapsed after being hit by the tidal waves at about 11:15am on Saturday.

District Council sources said the rest house was declared abandoned three years back as it became risky to live in.

Cox's Bazar Met Office sources said they asked for hoisting local cautionary Signal 3 due to low pressure. Apart from rough sea, strong wind was blowing on Saturday evening. Such a weather situation may prevail over the next couple of days.





















