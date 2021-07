16 fishermen have been rescued by the members of Bangladesh Coast Guard



A total of 16 fishermen have been rescued by the members of Bangladesh Coast Guard on Saturday after a fishing trawler capsized in the Meghna River in Char Fasson Upazila of Bhola. The rescued fishermen are: Abu Sayeed Gazi, Arzu, Arif, Sagar, Siraj, Abul Bari, Akhter Bakshi, Sharif, Sohel, Gafur, Zakir, Altaf, Alauddin, Al Amin, Sufiyan and Nasir. They all are the residents of Char Fasson Upazila. photo: observer