Monday, 26 July, 2021, 3:20 PM
Home Countryside

46 youths held while outing on boat in Meghna

Published : Monday, 26 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 136
Our Correspondent

NARSINGDI, July 25: Police have detained 46 young men from the Meghna River in the district who were outing on boat after Eid-ul-Azha defying the ongoing lockdown.
They were arrested from Seikh Hasina Bridge area of Nagriakandi at around 9pm on Saturday.
The detained are the residents of different areas of Sadar Upazila in the district.
Executive Magistrate Rois Al Rezuan said during conducting mobile court in order to implement strict lockdown, the youths were seen rejoicing on a boat in the Meghna River.
Later, the boat was seized, and three machetes, iron rods and plastic pipes were also recovered from the boat.
The youths including the boatman were detained for questioning and legal action would be taken against them.


