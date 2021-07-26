Video
Home Countryside

Under-construction bridge collapses at Baraigram

Published : Monday, 26 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145
Our Correspondent

The guide wall of the under-construction foot-over bridge over the Boral River in Nengtadah Village of Baraigram Upazila collapsed on Friday. photo: observer

The guide wall of the under-construction foot-over bridge over the Boral River in Nengtadah Village of Baraigram Upazila collapsed on Friday. photo: observer

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, July 25: An under-construction foot-over bridge and its guide wall collapsed in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.  
The collapse has been caused due to poor quality of the work and current in the Boral River. Locals said, because of corruption by the contractor and negligence in overseeing by the authorities concerned, the bridge has collapsed; it was being constructed with substandard raw materials.
Due to collapse of the bridge, the normal communication has got disrupted in the upazila causing public suffering.
The foot-over bridge was being constructed over the Boral River in Nengtadah Village of the upazila. It was initiated by Barind Multi-purpose Development Authority (BMDA). The 24 foot length and 6.50 foot width bridge was being constructed at Tk 38 lakh. Contractor Azizul Islam of Natore was constructing it.
Without any filing, the bridge was being constructed with poor quality materials. Using such materials was protested by locals.
Suddenly the guide wall in the north got collapsed after being hit by current of the river, locals said.
A visit to the spot on Saturday found a broken mud road over the river; it was raised for people to cross the river; but it got broken due to rainfall during the last few days.
Breaking of the mud road created current in the river, and it hit the guide wall.
Nazmul Haq of Nengtadah Village said, it was needed to make the pitch-paving under 8-10 feet; but it  was done under one foot only; besides, low quality construction materials were used.
"We protested it firstly. But It was not heeded," he added.
Contractor Azizul Islam was not available over his mobile phone for comment in this connection.  
Regional Office Assistant of the BMDA Engineer Abul Kalam Azad said, the contractor has been asked to construct the guide wall newly after drying-up of the river water.
If he does not finish the work properly, the bill will not be paid, he added.


