Monday, 26 July, 2021, 3:20 PM
Nine held on charge of gambling in Dinajpur

Published : Monday, 26 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157
Our Correspondent

DINAJPUR, July 25: Police in separate drives detained nine suspected gamblers in Birampur Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Birampur Police Station (PS) Suman Kumar Mahanta said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Debipur Village at night and detained six gamblers along with Tk 3,120 in cash.
Meanwhile, three others were also arrested along with Tk 62,900 from Keshabpur Village at night.
After filing of two separate cases under the Gambling Act with the PS, the arrested were produced before the court on Sunday, the OC added.


