Monday, 26 July, 2021, 3:20 PM
Home Countryside

Obituary

Published : Monday, 26 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 175
Our Correspondents

Ashraf Ali Shikdar
BETAGI, BARGUNA: Md Ashraf Ali Shikdar, ex-president of Chattogram T&T CBA (Collective Bargaining Agent), died on Sunday. He was 84.
He breathed his last at 11:30 am while undergoing treatment in Holy Family Hospital in Dhaka.
His Namaj-e-Janaza was held in his Betbunia Village in Ward No. 8 under Betagi Sadar Union. Later he was laid down in his family graveyard.
He left behind his wife, four sons, one daughter and many well-wishers to mourn his death.
Altaf Hossain Hawladar
BETAGI, BARGUNA: Md Altaf Hossain Hawladar, freedom fighter and president of Buramazumdar Union Awami League, passed away on Thursday at 10:30pm. He was 78.
He died of heart attack while undergoing treatment in Upazila Health Complex.
With the state honour, his Namaz-e-Janaza was held on the day and later on he was laid down in his family graveyard in Badnikhali Village under Ward No.-7 of the union.
He left behind his wife, one son, two daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.
Shahida Aktar Anamika
CUMILLA: Journalist Shahida Aktar Anamika, wife of Senior Journalist Shahin Mirza, died on Friday night. She was 50.
She had been suffering from heart disease and diabetes for a long time. She breathed her last while undergoing treatment in Cumilla Medical College Hospital.
On Saturday at 12:30pm, her first Namaj-e-Janaza was held on Amjadia Jam-e-Mosque premises in Dumuria Chandapur area of Adarsha Sadar Upazila. After Johr prayer, her second Namaj-e-Janaza was held in Kaptanbazar Central Jam-e-mosque in the city. Later, she was buried in Bishnapur Nagar graveyard.
Her death has been condoled by journalists of different print and electronic media in Cumilla.
She left behind her husband, one son and two daughters to mourn her death.
Dr Lutfar Rahman
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Dr Lutfar Rahman, the health affairs secretary of Baraigram Upazila Unit of Awami League and president of Kachugari Fakirbari High School Managing Committee in the district, died of old-age complications on Thursday noon. He was 75.
His namaz-e-janaza was held on Kachugari Ebtedayi Madrasa Field in the evening.
Later, he was buried at a local graveyard in the area.
He left wife, two sons, three daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.


« PreviousNext »

