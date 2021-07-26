3,325 poor families get sacrificial meat in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, July 25: A total of 3,325 distressed, river-eroded and disable families in 12 unions under Shaghata and Fulchhari Upazilas in the district got sacrificial meat from SKS Foundation, a local non-government organisation, on Thursday.

A function on meat distribution by the organisation was also held on the premises of Nutun Kuri Bidyapith at Bharatkhali of Shaghata Upazila in the morning with the financial support of Islamic Relief Bangladesh (IRB)

Shaghata Upazila Parishad Chairman Md. Zahangir Kabir attended the function as the chief guest and representative of IRB Md. Selim Reza, Coordinator on social enterprise of SKS Foundation Abu Sayeed Sumon, Bharatkhali Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Md. Shamsul Azad Shital, Shaghata UP Chairman Mosarraf Hossain Sweet were present at the event as special guests while Assistant Director (field operation) of the organisation Khandaker Zahid Sarwar presided over the function.

Each of the families received two kilograms of sacrificial meat.
































