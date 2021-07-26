Video
3 ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Published : Monday, 26 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 136
Our Correspondents

Three people including a woman allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Chapainawabganj, Sirajganj and Barishal, recently.
GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: An ethnic man reportedly committed suicide in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Saturday.
Deceased Atin, 60, son of late Etwar, was a resident of Kashrail Village under Parbatipur Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Atin drank poison in the house at noon.
Sensing the matter, the family members took him to Gomastapur Upazila Health Complex.
Later, he died there in the afternoon.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gomastapur Police Station (PS) Dilip Kumar Das confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.
SIRAJGANJ: A teenage boy reportedly committed suicide in Shahjadpur Upazila of the district at dawn on Saturday.
Deceased Rubel Khan, 18, was the son of Nur Islam, a resident of Harinathpur Village under Porzona Union in the upazila.
The deceased's father said Rubel demanded some money to his mother on Friday afternoon on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
As his mother refused to give him money, Rubel committed suicide at dawn on Saturday out of huff with her.  
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Shahjadpur PS OC Shahid Mahmud Khan confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.
BARISHAL: A housewife reportedly committed suicide in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Sheuli Akhter, 24, wife of Rubel Bepari, a resident of Ramjanpur Village.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Sheuli drank poison at noon.
Sensing the matter, the family members took her to Gurnadi Upazila Health Complex.
Later, he died there while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
The reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.


