8 killed in road mishaps in five districts

Eight people were killed and six others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Mymensingh, Sirajganj, Kurigram, Natore and Barishal, in five days.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A young man was killed in a road accident in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Badal Biswasarma, 25.

Police and local sources said an ambulance hit Badal when he was crossing a road in the upazila, which left him critically injured. He was then taken to Gouripur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gouripur Police Station (PS) Khan Abdul Halim Siddique confirmed the incident.

SIRAJGANJ: A man, who was injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district, died at Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Dilip Sutradhar, 50, a resident of Goshala Moholla under Sirajganj Municipality.

Local and the deceased's family sources said a microbus hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw from behind in Diyar Baidyanath area under Shiyalkot Union on the Sirajganj-Nalka Highway on Thursday night, which left him critically injured. He was taken to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries there at around 10:30pm on Friday while undergoing treatment.

Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Faisal Ahmed confirmed the matter.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: Two people were killed in a road accident in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Nayon Mia, 30, son of Azizul Islam of Fakirtari Village, and Hamidul Islam, 29, son of Soifur Rahman of Telianikuti Village under Bamandanga Union in the upazila. They were brothers-in-law in relation.

Local sources said a motorcycle carrying the duo hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in front of Raiganj Girls School on the Mina Bazar-Raiganj Road at around 6:45pm, which left them critically injured.

Nayon succumbed to his injuries on the way to Nageshwari Upazila Health Complex.

On the other hand, Hamidul was shifted from Nageshwari Upazila Health Complex to Kurigram General Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, he died there at around 11pm while undergoing treatment.

Nageshwari PS OC Nabiul Hasan confirmed the incident.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A cattle trader was killed and six others were injured in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Meher Ali Mandol, 42, son of late Syed Ali Mandol, a resident of Teligangdia Village in Daulatpur Upazila of Kushtia.

Police and local sources said a cattle-laden truck hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in Koyen Bazar area on the Natore-Pabna Highway, which left seven cattle traders injured.

The injured were taken to a clinic in Bonpara area, where Meher Ali died while undergoing treatment.

Bonpara Highway PS OC Khandaker Shafiqul Islam confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: Three people were killed in separate road accidents in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Two cousin brothers were killed in a road accident in Baichkhola area on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway of the upazila on Tuesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Qumrul Ahasan, 20, son of A Rahaman Master of Kalagachhia Village in Mirjaganj Upazila of Patuakhali, and Hossain Bhuiyan 25. They were cousin brothers and both of them worked in a private company in Dhaka.

Gournadi Highway PS Sergeant Mahabub Hossain said a motorcycle carrying the duo fell on the road after losing its control over the steering in Baichkhola area at around 9am, which left them dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body, the sergeant added.

On the other hand, a man was killed in a road accident in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Mehedi Hasan Ershad Bepari, 38, son of Shamsul Haque Bepari of Kashemabad area in the upazila. He worked in Gournadi Municipal Office.

Local sources said a pickup van hit a motorcycle carrying Mehedi Hasan on the Ashokathi Bridge under Gournadi Municipality at early hours, leaving him critically injured. Later, he succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Dhaka while undergoing treatment.

Former Councillor of Gournadi Municipality Aminul Islam Ripon confirmed the incident.

