Unsold rawhides thrown into rivers



The unsold rawhides of sacrificial animals being thrown into the Fakirni River at Bhabaniganj of Rajshahi. photo: observer

According to market sources, traders and haat committee threw the rotting hides to avoid stench and pollution.

Many sacrificing families also threw out their rawhides finding no trader. Also many families have buried their hides.

But the rawhides thrown into the rivers are now spreading foul smell while surrounding areas as well environment are getting polluted.

This year, about 15,000 to 16,000 animals have been sacrificed in the upazila. The government had fixed prices of rawhides. But the fixed price was not maintained in the market.

Seasonal trader Akram Hossain said, he has sold 11 goat skins in Machmail Market at Tk 20; few years back, the price of a goat skin was Tk 300 to 500. The price of a cowhide was Tk 2,000 to 3,000, but this year, it has been sold at Tk 150 to 300, he added.

Siddique Shah said, 5-6 kg of salt is required to preserve the hide of a cow and 1.5 to 2 kg for a goat skin. He will have to count loss if other expenses including workers' wage, market fare and transportation cost are excluded, he added.



















