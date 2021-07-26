Video
Monday, 26 July, 2021
Letter To the Editor

Save our rivers

Published : Monday, 26 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 172

Dear Sir

Our country is mostly riverine. Once there was a time when rivers spread like net across the country played a vital role in our life and livelihood. With crystal clear water, those rivers were the real source of our food and drinking water. Rivers had significant influence on our culture and philosophy of life.

But in course of time, in the name of urbanization, illegal occupation of our rivers, canals, and other water bodies continue to run rampant. Important rivers including the Buriganga around the capital have become poisonous with their water turned pitch black. Once a great source of aquatic life, these rivers have lost flora and fauna. What is even worse is that many of the illegal grabbers include influential politicians and lawmakers. While the National River Conservation Commission is doing its part, all other river-related authorities need to cooperate to ensure river protection, navigability and development.

Appropriate plans and policies need to be set immediately. Grabbers and polluters must be brought to book. We have already killed many rivers. Hopefully, we won't kill whatever is remaining of our rivers.

Chunnu
Keraniganj



