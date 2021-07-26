

C-19 suspected deaths surpass confirmed C-19 deaths



However, the BPO has come up with a scaring statistics. According to the organisation, 2,939 people have died so far with Covid-19 symptoms since the virus was reported in Bangladesh in March last year. The Health Directorate only counts deaths with confirmed corona infection, while those die with C-19 symptoms are not counted. In the death certificates, hospital authority mentions the cause of death as "Covid suspected".



Apparently, complicated Covid test procedures are contributing to such huge number of Covid suspected deaths. The dire situation of Covid suspected deaths comes forward in the current data of C-19 confirmed deaths and C-19 suspected deaths.



A total of 82 people died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the four days until 23 July. Of them, 21 were tested C-19 positive, one negative and 60 others had coronavirus-like symptoms--which means the hospital registered more Covid suspected deaths than the confirmed Covid fatalities. During the time, six people died at RMCH from C-19 while the hospital logged 15 deaths with Coronavirus symptoms. Six in Kushtia, 11 in Mymensingh and 13 people in Barisal also died with similar symptoms.



Currently, more people from villages are dying with symptoms such as fever, cough and short breath. They usually do not go for C-19 tests when they develop these symptoms. Consequently, when with severe breathing complications, the patients go to the hospitals at least 10-12 days later with fever, muscle pain or cough and die, the hospital authorities do not include them in the government record of C-19 death. In such cases, doctors even do not collect medical samples of the deceased to confirm the cause of death.



If the patients could be isolated as soon as the symptoms develop, the virus spread could be far less than what it is now. In addition, many of the patients would not have to lose their lives. The current scenario indicates that every day Covid positive fatalities are much less than the real number.



