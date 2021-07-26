

One Bank gives relief to Covid-hit Noakhali people

A total of 2,090 underprivileged families were given the humanitarian aid, says a press release.

On the total coordination of Sk. M.M. Rabiul Islam FAVP and Manager Maijdee Court Branch in association with Local Upazila Administration, Noakhali Rural Development Society (NRDS) NGO, Sagorika Samaj Unnayan Songshtha, Resource Integration Centre (RIC) NGO and BRAC NGO participated the program; in Dagonbhuiyan (360 families), in Amishapara (265 families), in Subarnachar (325 families), in Sonapur Sub-Branch (330 families), in Chaterpaiya (265 families), in Chaprashirhat (270 families) and in Chatkhil (275 families) received the support.

Each of them were given 15 kilograms of rice, 2 kilograms of flour, 5 kilograms of potato, 1 kg lentil, salt, edible oil, onions , 100 grams of chili powder and 1 soap.

