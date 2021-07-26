Video
Home Business

BANKING EVENTS

One Bank gives relief to Covid-hit Noakhali people

Published : Monday, 26 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Business Desk

One Bank Ltd recently distributed relief materials as a part of its special Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program for the Corona pandemic affected underprivileged families in Noakhali Zone by maintaining health rules and social distancing.
A total of 2,090 underprivileged families were given the humanitarian aid, says a press release.
On the total coordination of Sk. M.M. Rabiul Islam FAVP and Manager Maijdee Court Branch in association with Local Upazila Administration, Noakhali Rural Development Society (NRDS) NGO, Sagorika Samaj Unnayan Songshtha, Resource Integration Centre (RIC) NGO and BRAC NGO participated the program; in Dagonbhuiyan (360 families), in Amishapara (265 families), in Subarnachar (325 families), in Sonapur Sub-Branch (330 families), in Chaterpaiya (265 families), in Chaprashirhat (270 families) and in Chatkhil (275 families) received the support.
Each of them were given 15 kilograms of rice, 2 kilograms of flour, 5 kilograms of potato, 1 kg lentil, salt, edible oil, onions , 100 grams of chili powder and 1 soap.



